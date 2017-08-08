TPM Livewire

With Approval Declining, Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News Suppression Polls’

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 8, 2017 2:51 pm

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against “fake news suppression polls” and former President Bill Clinton’s tarmac meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, amid reports that North Korea has successfully miniaturized a nuclear weapon.

“After 200 days, rarely has any Administration achieved what we have achieved,” Trump tweeted from his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “Not even close! Don’t believe the Fake News Suppression Polls!”

A CNN poll released Tuesday on Trump’s 200th day in office reflected his lowest overall approval rating to date — 38 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s job performance, while 56 percent disapproved.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 3–6, 2017 via landline and cell phone, from a sample of 1,018 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent.

Trump also tweeted about “e-mails” he claimed were proof the “AmazonWashingtonPost and the FailingNewYorkTimes were reluctant” to cover a meeting between Clinton and Lynch on the latter’s plane in June 2016 amid a Justice Department investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

He appeared to be referencing a document dump by the American Center for Law and Justice, an organization run by Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The center claimed the documents provide “clear evidence that the main stream media was colluding with the DOJ to bury the story.”

In one email the center cited, a Washington Post reporter asked a Justice Department spokeswoman to provide more details about Lynch’s and Clinton’s meeting.

“My editors are still pretty interested, and I’m hoping I can put it to rest by answering just a few more questions,” the reporter wrote.

In another, a New York Times reporter said he had been “pressed into service” to report on the story, and asked the spokeswoman to comment on whether Lynch considered the meeting to constitute “a conflict of interest, given the ongoing email investigation.”

The American Center for Law and Justice selectively excerpted both emails and claimed the New York Times reporter’s request was made “apologetically.”

Trump made no comment on reports that North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear weapon small enough to fit inside its missiles, which analysts said could reach a wide swath of the United States, though Trump categorically stated in January that he would not let that happen.

The President remains at his private golf club on a “working vacation.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

With Approval Declining, Trump Rails Against 'Fake News Suppression Polls' 8 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against "fake news suppression polls" and former President...

McConnell: Trump Has ‘Excessive Expectations’ About Congress 57 minutes ago

Speaking to a Kentucky Rotary Group Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed...

Reports: North Korea Produced Nuclear Warhead That Can Fit Inside Missile about 1 hours ago

North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear weapon small enough to fit inside its missiles,...

Pat Robertson: Sexual Harassment Claims Are Attempt To Destroy Fox News about 3 hours ago

Pat Robertson, the televangelist who ran for president in 1988 and founded the Christian...

Dean Heller Now Has A Republican Challenger For His Seat In 2018 about 5 hours ago

After facing backlash from President Donald Trump and a Pro-Trump group over his sometimes-critical stance...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.