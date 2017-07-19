Trump Dismisses Reports On Second G20 Meeting With Putin As ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night attempted to delegitimize reports on a second, informal meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit, declaring the reports “Fake News” and “sick.”

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

Several outlets reported on Tuesday evening that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Putin during a dinner for leaders at the G20 summit. The reports did not describe the meeting as “secret” and noted that the conversation took place at a dinner with other world leaders. The reports merely noted that the White House had not previously disclosed that the conversation took place.