Trump Dismisses Reports On Second G20 Meeting With Putin As ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Royal Castle, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 6:23 am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night attempted to delegitimize reports on a second, informal meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit, declaring the reports “Fake News” and “sick.”

Several outlets reported on Tuesday evening that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Putin during a dinner for leaders at the G20 summit. The reports did not describe the meeting as “secret” and noted that the conversation took place at a dinner with other world leaders. The reports merely noted that the White House had not previously disclosed that the conversation took place.

