Trump Pushes Senate To Pass Obamacare Repeal Bill This Summer

President Donald Trump on Monday morning published a mildly threatening tweet about the Senate GOP’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, urging senators to pass legislation this summer.

I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump’s tweet came amid intense uncertainty that the Senate can pass a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act as senators have yet to come out with a grand deal. Over the weekend, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that he thinks the bill is dead, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said she has no reservations about killing the bill if she thinks it could hurt her constituents.

Senate Republicans only have a few weeks to pass the bill before they leave the Capitol for a month-long recess in August. The House would then need to approve the Senate version before the legislation could be sent to Trump’s desk.