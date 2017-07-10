TPM Livewire

Trump Pushes Senate To Pass Obamacare Repeal Bill This Summer

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 8:54 am

President Donald Trump on Monday morning published a mildly threatening tweet about the Senate GOP’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, urging senators to pass legislation this summer.

Trump’s tweet came amid intense uncertainty that the Senate can pass a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act as senators have yet to come out with a grand deal. Over the weekend, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that he thinks the bill is dead, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said she has no reservations about killing the bill if she thinks it could hurt her constituents.

Senate Republicans only have a few weeks to pass the bill before they leave the Capitol for a month-long recess in August. The House would then need to approve the Senate version before the legislation could be sent to Trump’s desk.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
