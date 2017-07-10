TPM Livewire

McCain: Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill ‘Probably Going To Be Dead’

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Sunday said that the Senate Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is likely to fail when the Senate returns from the July 4 recess this month.

“My view is it’s probably going to be dead,” McCain said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” adding the caveat that he has been wrong before. “I fear that it’s going to fail.”

McCain lamented that Republican leaders pushed to pass the legislation with only Republican votes.

“If you shut out the adversary or the opposite party, you’re going to end up the same way Obamacare did when they rammed it through with 60 votes. Only guess what? We don’t have 60 votes, John,” McCain told host John Dickerson.

If the bill fails, McCain said that Republicans should try to bring Democrats into the process.

“It doesn’t mean they — that they control it. It means they can have amendments considered. And even when they lose, then they’re part of the process. That’s what democracy is supposed to be all about,” the senator said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
