TPM News

Report Car Hits Pedestrians On London Bridge, Some Said Hurt

PIN-IT
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
By Associated Press Published June 3, 2017 6:10 pm
Views

 

LONDON (AP) — British police said they were dealing with “incidents” on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians.

Several witnesses said some victims also appeared to have stab wounds.

London’s Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes — on the bridge and the nearby market, a busy area of restaurants and bars.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

Heaven said he saw armed police arriving on the scene.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

This post has been updated.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Files For Extension On 2016 Tax Return 8 minutes ago

President Donald Trump requested an extension on his 2016 tax return, according to multiple...

In First Since Trump Speech, Haley Says President Believes Climate Is Changing about 3 hours ago

After repeated dodges and non-answers from various members of the Trump administration, the United...

GOP Sen.: 'I Wish' I Condemned Bill Maher's Racial Slur In Interview about 5 hours ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) wrote Saturday that he wished he had been “quick enough”...

Gov't Ethics Chief Presses WH: 'A Waiver After The Fact Won't Fix The Problem' about 5 hours ago

The director of the Office of Government Ethics on Friday pressured the Trump administration for...

WaPo: Nunes-Led Committee Asked Intel Agencies To 'Unmask' Americans about 8 hours ago

The Republican-controlled House Intelligence Committee requested that spy agencies unmask the identities of individuals...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.