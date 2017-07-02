Trump Continues Tirade Against Press At Event Honoring Veterans

President Donald Trump on Saturday night kicked off his July 4 holiday weekend by continuing to rail against the press at an event in honor of veterans.

“The fake media is trying to silence us,” Trump said at an event honoring veterans at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s remarks came after his second of series of tweets railing against the media on Saturday, which also marked the third day of his renewed attacks on “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

The President claimed in a post that his “use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”

….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

“The people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m President and they’re not,” Trump said Saturday night to cheering. “We won and they lost.”

He said the press “used a hatchet” instead of “being subtle and smart.”

“The fact is, the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far,” Trump said. “The people saw it right from the beginning. Their agenda is not your agenda.”