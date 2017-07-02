TPM Livewire

Trump Continues Tirade Against Press At Event Honoring Veterans

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during the Celebrate Freedom event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 2, 2017 9:30 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday night kicked off his July 4 holiday weekend by continuing to rail against the press at an event in honor of veterans.

“The fake media is trying to silence us,” Trump said at an event honoring veterans at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s remarks came after his second of series of tweets railing against the media on Saturday, which also marked the third day of his renewed attacks on “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

The President claimed in a post that his “use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”

“The people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m President and they’re not,” Trump said Saturday night to cheering. “We won and they lost.”

He said the press “used a hatchet” instead of “being subtle and smart.”

“The fact is, the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far,” Trump said. “The people saw it right from the beginning. Their agenda is not your agenda.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Continues Tirade Against Press At Event Honoring Veterans 23 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday night kicked off his July 4 holiday weekend by continuing to...

White House Debating Future Of Obama-Era Council On Women And Girls about 17 hours ago

President Donald Trump's administration is "evaluating" the future of the White House Council on Women...

Obama Warns Against 'Aggressive' Nationalism, 'Increased Resentment' about 20 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday warned against "aggressive" nationalism and the loss of...

Trump Suggested Suing CNN At No-Press Fundraiser: 'Wouldn't That Be Fun?' about 21 hours ago

President Donald Trump said it would be "fun" to sue CNN during his remarks...

Report: Tillerson Clashes With Second Top White House Aide On Immigration about 22 hours ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson clashed with senior White House aide Stephen Miller last...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.