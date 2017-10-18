Still Hanging Onto The Election, Trump Pounces On Comey Clinton Memo Draft

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning latched onto the release of a completely redacted early draft of former FBI Director James Comey’s statement on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Trump claimed that the documents, which appear to show that Comey began drafting his memo two months before he gave the statement publicly and before he interviewed Clinton herself, prove that Comey tried to protect Clinton.

Although it’s been nearly a year since Trump won the presidential election, he still enjoys bashing Clinton occasionally, reliving his time on the campaign trail. On Monday, Trump said that he hopes Clinton will run again, even though the former secretary of state has said she will not.

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

The FBI on Monday made public a document titled “Drafts of Director Comey’s July 5, 2016 Statement Regarding Email Server Investigation Part 01 of 01.” The documents suggest the FBI began drafting its statement on the email investigation in early May, even though Comey did not announce the conclusion of the probe until June. The draft statement itself is completely redacted, so it’s not at all clear what Comey was preparing to say about Clinton at that time.

The draft memo was accompanied by an email chain, which was also redacted for the most part. All that is visible is a comment from an FBI official asking for “any comments on this statement so we may roll it into a master doc for discussion with the Director at a future date.”