Trump: ‘I Hope’ Clinton Runs Again In 2020 (She Has Said She Won’t)

President Donald Trump smiles as he announces in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, that Kirstjen Nielsen, a cybersecurity expert and deputy White House chief of staff is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
Published October 16, 2017 9:41 am

President Donald Trump on Monday said he hoped Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020.

Clinton herself has said she’s “done with being a candidate.”

Prior to her 2016 campaign for President, the former secretary of state, junior senator from New York and first lady ran for the Democratic nomination for President in 2008, eventually losing to Barack Obama.

Trump openly considered running for president several times, beginning in 1988. He briefly ran as a Reform Party candidate in 2000.

Trump filed the first paperwork for his re-election campaign on the day of his presidential inauguration, breaking with established precedent. He immediately began holding campaign events around the country, often with official symbols like Air Force One in the background of his rallies.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
