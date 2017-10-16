Trump: ‘I Hope’ Clinton Runs Again In 2020 (She Has Said She Won’t)

President Donald Trump on Monday said he hoped Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020.

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

Clinton herself has said she’s “done with being a candidate.”

Prior to her 2016 campaign for President, the former secretary of state, junior senator from New York and first lady ran for the Democratic nomination for President in 2008, eventually losing to Barack Obama.

Trump openly considered running for president several times, beginning in 1988. He briefly ran as a Reform Party candidate in 2000.

Trump filed the first paperwork for his re-election campaign on the day of his presidential inauguration, breaking with established precedent. He immediately began holding campaign events around the country, often with official symbols like Air Force One in the background of his rallies.