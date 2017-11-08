TPM Livewire

Trump Peddles His Private Golf Club During South Korea Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
Lee Jin-man/AP POOL
By Published November 8, 2017 8:07 am

During a speech in front of South Korean lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday, President Donald Trump praised Korean golfers and promoted his golf club in New Jersey.

“Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth,” he said in the address that also touched on topics like threatening North Korea to end its nuclear ambitions. “In fact, and you know what I’m going to say, the Women’s U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer.”

Trump also mentioned that eight of the top 10 players at the match this summer were from Korea.

“And the top four, one, two, three, four, were from Korea. There you go. Congratulations,” he said.

While the remarks were met with laughter and applause, it’s just the latest blatant attempt to promote his own private businesses from the platform of the presidency, a move that’s been met with broad criticism since he was elected.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.

