TPM Livewire

I Did Not Have Contact With That State: These Trump Officials Denied Russia Ties

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published July 11, 2017 12:37 pm

Are you old enough to remember when top officials on President Donald Trump’s campaign denied any contact with or connections to Russia?

“There are not. That’s absurd and, you know, there’s no base to it,” Paul Manafort said in July 2016, a month after he attended a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and a Kremlin-linked lawyer who was supposed to provide them compromising information about Hillary Clinton.

Trump family acquaintance Rob Goldstone referred to the lawyer as a “Russian government attorney” who had “documents and information that would incriminate Hillary.” The information would “be very useful” to Trump and was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Goldstone added.

“Absolutely not,” Kellyanne Conway said in December 2016. “Those conversations never happened.”

“I joined this campaign in the summer and I can tell you that all the contact by the Trump campaign and associates was with the American people,” Mike Pence, then vice president-elect, said in January. “Of course not. Why would there be any contacts?”

“I did not have communications with the Russians,” Jeff Sessions, then nominee for attorney general, said unprompted in January at his confirmation hearing. (He did have communications.)

Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed that he spoke to Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. about sanctions despite denying that he did so.

Trump claimed three days later that besides Flynn, “no, nobody that I know of” had contact with Russia during the election.

While earlier this week Trump was quick to jump to the defense of his eldest child, first daughter Ivanka Trump, he has remained silent about his embattled eldest son.

Watch the various statements, collected by NBC News’ Bradd Jaffy:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

I Did Not Have Contact With That State: These Trump Officials Denied Russia Ties 4 minutes ago

Are you old enough to remember when top officials on President Donald Trump's campaign...

Journalist: I Worked On This Story For A Year And Trump Jr. Just Tweeted It Out! 15 minutes ago

An independent journalist, who said he spent a year chasing the story about Donald...

Cruz: The Real Culprit In This Russia Turmoil Is Barack Obama 27 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday dodged questions about President Trump’s Russia policies in...

GOP Rep.: Trump Jr. Deserves 'Credit' For Releasing Emails On Russian Lawyer 50 minutes ago

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. deserves "credit" for releasing...

Graham: Trump Jr.'s Emails About Meeting Russian Lawyer 'Disturbing' about 1 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday said Donald Trump Jr.'s emails setting up a meeting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.