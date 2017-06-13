Sessions Says He Doesn’t Recall If He Had Third Meeting With Russians Or Not

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified on Tuesday that he did not “recall” whether or not he had a third meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, though he denied doing so earlier in his opening remarks before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Certainly, I can assure you, nothing improper, if I’d had a conversation with him, and it’s conceivable that occurred. I just don’t remember,” Sessions said. “I guess I could say that I possibly had a meeting, but I still do not recall it, and I did not in any way fail to record something in my testimony or in my subsequent letter intentionally false.”

In his opening remarks at the hearing, Sessions said he “did not have any private meetings” and could not “recall any conversations” with Russian officials at a Washington, D.C. hotel.