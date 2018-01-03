TPM Livewire

Trump: My Nuclear Button Is ‘Bigger’ And ‘More Powerful’ Than North Korea’s

President Donald Trump participates in the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published January 3, 2018 6:59 am

President Donald Trump hurled more inflammatory rhetoric at North Korea on Tuesday night, bragging that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful” than Kim Jong Un’s nuclear button.

The President’s tweet followed a comment from Kim Jong Un on Monday that his button to launch a nuclear weapon at the United States is “always on the desk in my office.” That threat stood in contrast to Kim’s attempt to re-open talks with South Korea ahead of the winter olympics.

Trump has dismissed diplomatic efforts with North Korea throughout his presidency and has a tendency to launch threats at the country’s leader. In October, he criticized his own secretary of state’s efforts to hold talks with North Korea, and in November, he warned North Korea not to “try us.”

The President’s tweet touting his nuclear button was just one of a series of angry tweets he sent throughout the day on Tuesday. Back from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump lashed out at the media, Pakistan, and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Most Popular

