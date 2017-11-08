TPM Livewire

Trump Threatens North Korea In Seoul Speech: ‘Do Not Try Us’

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech as South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, top, listens at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
Published November 8, 2017 7:42 am

President Donald Trump sent a personal message to North Korean leader Kim Jung-un in a speech from Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, warning the regime it would face devastation in Kim doesn’t abandon his nuclear missile program.

Today I hope I speak not only for our countries but all civilized nations when I say to the North, ‘Do not underestimate us and do not try us,’” he said in a speech to lawmakers at South Korea’s national assembly that was met with frequent applause. “We will not permit America or our allies to be blackmailed or attacked. We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated.”

Just before heading to a two-day visit to China, Trump also called on “all responsible nations” to put significant economic pressure on North Korea, calling out China and Russia specifically to “fully implement the UN security council’s resolutions, downgrade diplomatic relations with the regime and sever all ties of trade and technology.”

All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea, to deny it and any form of it, you cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept,” he said. “It is our responsibility and our duty to confront this danger together because the longer we wait, the greater the danger grows and the fewer the options become.”

Trump addressed Kim directly, saying, “despite every crime you have committed against God and man,” the U.S. was prepared to find a diplomatic solution, but again warned that his nuclear ambitions must stop.

“The weapons that you are acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face,” he said, calling North Korea “a hell that no person deserves” and promising a “much better future” if the country conducts a “total denuclearization.”

The threats did not have any type of resounding impact in North Korea, according to CNN, the only American news outlet stationed within the regime. Officials told CNN that they’d “already heard enough” from “mad dog” Trump.

Trump has taken an aggressive tone with North Korea for months, saying missile threats from the country would be met with “fire and fury” and calling Kim “rocket man.” That rhetoric has prompted Kim to test several ballistic missiles and even threaten the U.S. territory of Guam.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM
Most Popular

