Trump Says ‘All Options’ On The Table After North Korea Launches Missile

After North Korea launched a missile over Japan early Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring that “all options are on the table.”

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said in a statement.

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world,” the President continued. “All options are on the table.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has spoken with Trump and both agreed that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is necessary, Abe said.

Earlier in August, following reports that North Korea has produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile, Trump issued fiery statements directed at North Korea.

He pledged that North Korea’s threats would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” later following up with a tweet touting the United States’ nuclear capabilities.