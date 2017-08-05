TPM Livewire

Trump: McMaster And I Are Working ‘Very Well Together’

President Donald Trump, right, reaches out to shake hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, left, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, where Trump announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published August 5, 2017 5:01 pm

President Donald Trump said late Friday that he and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster are “working very well together,” supporting the official who has reportedly found himself at odds with other members of his department this past month.

“General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very proIsrael. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country,” Trump told reporters in the White House press pool just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this week McMaster fired Ezra Cohen-Watnick, senior intelligence director for the National Security Council. A White House official said McMaster determined Cohen-Watnick would be better suited for a different position in the administration.

He reportedly tried to fire the senior intelligence director in March, but the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner intervened.

McMaster has been firing officials on the National Security Council since he arrived at the White House. He replaced his deputy KT McFarland with Army Reserve Major General Ricky Waddell in May, fired staffer Rich Higgins on July 21 and kicked out Trump’s top Middle East adviser Derek Harvey in late July.

McMaster replaced Michael Flynn as national security advisor after Flynn resigned amid investigations into his contacts with Russian officials during the election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Trump: McMaster And I Are Working 'Very Well Together'

