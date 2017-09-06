TPM Livewire

Trump And McConnell Met Privately Tuesday, McConnell Spox Confirms

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 12:20 pm

President Donald Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met one-on-one on Tuesday, a spokesman for McConnell confirmed to TPM Wednesday.

Politico first broke the news, citing unnamed sources familiar with the meeting. The publication described it as “a bid to repair their badly frayed relationship” and “an apparent attempt to clear the air after a contentious August recess between the two, mostly fueled by the Senate’s failure to repeal Obamacare.”

Yes, the meeting happened,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp confirmed in an email to TPM Wednesday. “Nothing to add or readout.

It was the Leader and the President,” he said separately.

On Aug. 7, McConnell criticized Trump for his “excessive expectations” of the legislative process, a notable rebuke from the majority leader, who rarely makes such statements publicly.

Trump met with congressional leadership of both parties Wednesday, including McConnell, and briefly answered reporters’ questions about his ending of the DACA program, and Hurricane Irma, which is currently battering the Caribbean.

