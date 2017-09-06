TPM Livewire

Trump: Hurricane Irma ‘Could Be Something That Will Be Not Good’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 11:47 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday characterized Hurricane Irma, a dangerous Category 5 storm that hit small northern Caribbean islands in the morning and could veer toward Florida, as “something that will be not good.”

“There’s a new and seems to be record-breaking hurricane heading right toward Florida and Puerto Rico and other places. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said during a meeting with congressional leaders. “We’ll know in a very short period of time, but it looks like it could be something that will be not good. Believe me, not good.”

Earlier Wednesday morning Trump speculated that Hurricane Irma could be the “largest ever recorded in the Atlantic” and said there was “no rest for the weary” for federal disaster workers.

The President said he and Congress “have many, many things that are on the plate.”

“Hopefully, we can solve them in a rational way and maybe we won’t be able to,” he said. “We’ll probably know pretty much at the end of this meeting or the meetings that we’ll be having over a short period of time.”

Irma hit St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday morning and is expected to pass near Puerto Rico later in the day.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
