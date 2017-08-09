Trump Aide Swings At McConnell’s ‘Excuses’ For Failed O’Care Repeal

President Donald Trump’s social media director on Wednesday took aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the Senate Republican’s comments about the President’s “excessive expectations.”

White House social media director Dan Scavino said McConnell’s comments about Trump’s inexperience were “more excuses” and said McConnell “must have needed another 4 years – in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

McConnell on Monday said “part of the reason” for the “storyline” that Republican lawmakers, who control both the Senate and the House, have not achieved very much is that Trump “and others” set “early timelines” for achieving policy goals.

“Our new President has of course not been in this line of work before and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” he said at a Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky.