TPM Livewire

Trump Makes Bizarre, Cryptic Comment: ‘Maybe It’s The Calm Before The Storm’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, center, poses for a group photo with Senior Military leaders and spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Trump was hosting the dinner for the group this evening. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 6, 2017 6:58 am

While taking a photo with military leaders and their spouses during a dinner at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump made a bizarre, confusing comment to reporters.

He asked reporters if they knew “what this represents,” making a hand gesture that referred to those lined up for a photo.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he then said, answering his own question.

Asked what “storm” he was talking about, Trump at first ignored the question and remarked that the “world’s great military leaders” were present in the room.

Asked again, he was equally unhelpful. “You’ll find out,” he replied.

It’s unclear what Trump was talking about. He may have been attempting to tease some administration news to come, or perhaps he was making a joke about his dinner with military leaders.

His cryptic comment came as reports dropped that he will announce next week his intent to decertify the Iran deal.

Watch a video of the moment via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET 4 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...

Trump: Filibuster Rule Is A ‘Death Sentence’ For Republicans about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump reiterated his go-to solution for Senate stalemates during an interview with former...

MSNBC: Secret Service Bans Personal Mobile Devices From West Wing about 4 hours ago

The Secret Service has directed its agents protecting the White House to ban personal mobile...

Report: Trump Intervened To Try To Quash Iowa O'Care Stabilization Plan about 4 hours ago

As Iowa worked with the Department of Health and Human Services on a waiver...

Report: Disgraced Congressman's Office Fueled By 'Screaming,' 'Mind Games' about 5 hours ago

Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), who announced his resignation from Congress Thursday, reportedly ran a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.