Trump Makes Bizarre, Cryptic Comment: ‘Maybe It’s The Calm Before The Storm’ (VIDEO)

While taking a photo with military leaders and their spouses during a dinner at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump made a bizarre, confusing comment to reporters.

He asked reporters if they knew “what this represents,” making a hand gesture that referred to those lined up for a photo.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he then said, answering his own question.

Asked what “storm” he was talking about, Trump at first ignored the question and remarked that the “world’s great military leaders” were present in the room.

Asked again, he was equally unhelpful. “You’ll find out,” he replied.

It’s unclear what Trump was talking about. He may have been attempting to tease some administration news to come, or perhaps he was making a joke about his dinner with military leaders.

His cryptic comment came as reports dropped that he will announce next week his intent to decertify the Iran deal.

