Reports: Trump To Announce Intent Next Week To Decertify Iran Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his intent next week to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, several outlets reported Thursday.

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources briefed on “emerging” White House policy regarding Iran, that Trump plans to make the announcement next week, leaving the next steps in Congress’ hands.

CNN and Reuters confirmed the Washington Post report. Reuters reported, citing an unnamed senior administration official, that Trump’s announcement will be part of his rollout of the White House’s broader strategy for Iran.

Decertifying Iran’s compliance with the deal would not immediately end the accord, but would leave Congress to decide whether or not to reinstate economic sanctions on Iran that were suspended under the agreement.

In mid-September, amid the United Nationals General Assembly, Trump was noncommittal about the Iran nuclear deal. “You’ll see very soon,” the President told reporters, adding, “We are talking about plans constantly, we’ll see.”

Over the summer, Trump reportedly asked his aides to give him a rationale to declare Iran in violation of the historic pact.