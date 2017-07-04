TPM Livewire

Trump’s July 4 Message Mixes Church, State And His Reelection Campaign

By Published July 4, 2017 11:10 am

President Donald Trump rang in Independence Day by promoting a new song based on his trademarked phrase, “Make America Great Again.”

The composition, which goes by the same name, premiered on Saturday at the Celebrate Freedom rally at D.C.’s Kennedy Center, ABC News reported. Trump continued his attacks against the media in remarks at the event, which was organized to honor military veterans.

Available via Christian Copyright Licensing International, “Make America Great Again” was composed by the former first minister of music at First Baptist Church of Dallas, Gary Moore. The church’s orchestra and choir also performed the work Saturday. Trump supporter and current First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress spoke at the event.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s questions about the trademarked phrase, including whether Trump had granted permission or entered into some other agreement with CCLI or the church.

Trump applied for a trademark for “Make America Great Again” in 2012, CNN reported, and received the trademark two years ago, in July 2015.

The phrase appears prominently on a variety of Trump merchandise, including on his signature $25 dollar red cap.

The musical work Trump tweeted out Tuesday has already faced criticism, the Christian Post noted, for its blending of devotion to God and country.

“The problem is that it has been adopted by a significant portion of the evangelical church. It’s their mantra, their creed, and their prayer, and they shout it out with nationalistic fervor,” Jonathan Aigner wrote of the piece in Patheos, as quoted by the Christian Post. “Pledging allegiance to God and to America in the same breath, melding together the kingdom of God and self, they pray a blasphemous prayer to a red, white, and blue Jesus.”

Read the lyrics to “Make America Great Again” below:

Make America great again
Make America great again
Lift the torch of freedom all across the land
Step into the future joining hand in hand
And make America great again
Yes make America great again.

Americans from ev’ry corner of this blessed land
Come together with one voice
Help us take a stand
Following the vision to make her proud and grand
And make America great again
Make America great again

Like the mighty eagle that is rising on the wind
Soaring t’ward our destiny
Hearts and voices blend
With a mighty melody oh let the song begin
And make America great again
Make America great again

Each and every state
Make America great again
Make America great again

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
