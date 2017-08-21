Trump Looks At The Sun During Solar Eclipse Despite Shouted Warning

President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday took a moment in the afternoon to observe the first total solar eclipse to pass over the United States from one coast to the other since 1918.

White House pool reporter Ted Mann, from the Wall Street Journal, tweeted updates from the nation’s capital, which was not in the path of totality and saw a partial solar eclipse that peaked at 2:42 p.m ET.

Scientists warned during the lead-up to the eclipse that looking directly at the sun during the phenomenon could result in permanent eye damage, but according to Mann, Trump looked at the sun despite a shouted warning.

Colander obscura, courtesy WH kitchen staff. pic.twitter.com/1qyd2qZFZ0 — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

Waiting for the show: Jeff Sessions and Wilbur Ross pic.twitter.com/FAIXXHbMAa — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted "Don't look." pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

He and first lady Melania Trump appeared to don protective eyewear as the eclipse progressed.