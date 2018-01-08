TPM Livewire

NBC: Trump’s Team, FBI In Talks About Possible Mueller Interview With POTUS

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are engaged in initial talks with the FBI about a possible interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and the President, NBC News reported Monday morning, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Trump’s lawyers are discussing several potential formats for an interview, such as responding to written questions in place of an in-person interview, and they are debating whether Trump could completely skip an interview, according to NBC News. His attorneys are also looking at the legal standard for when Trump can be interviewed and whether Mueller himself would interview the President, per NBC.

The President’s legal team met with investigators on the special counsel probe in late December, but it’s not clear what was discussed at that meeting.

