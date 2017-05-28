Trump Lashes Out At Media Upon Return To US: ‘Fake News Is The Enemy!’

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the media after returning from his first trip abroad as president to a maelstrom of bombshell reports about his administration and, most recently, his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Trump suggested that news reports based on anonymous White House sources are in fact “fabricated lies” and are not based on leaks from his administration — which experts say are rampant.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names… it is very possible that those sources don’t exsist (sic) but are made up by fake news writers,” Trump tweeted. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

