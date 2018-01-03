Trump Jr. Piles On Bannon: ‘Keep Up The Great Work,’ Steve

Just minutes after President Trump released a blistering statement attacking Steve Bannon’s mental state, Trump’s eldest son mocked the former White House chief strategist for losing a Republican seat in Alabama.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur, who said Alabama now has “one U.S. senator who is a Democrat and another who used to be a Democrat,” referencing Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) who was just sworn into office on Wednesday.

“Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work,” Trump Jr. said.

Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work. https://t.co/J9O8CUfJAD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

The tweets were referencing Bannon’s efforts to help the controversial former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore beat out the incumbent Republican Luther Strange — whom Trump backed — in the state’s Republican primary election. Bannon continued that support of Moore until the vicious end of the Alabama special election last month, despite a slew of allegations of sexual misconduct against the candidate. Jones won the election, becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate race in the deep red state in 25 years.

Moments later, Trump Jr. retweeted former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who essentially claimed that people should have paid attention to his criticisms of Bannon this summer. Scaramucci served in the White House for less than two weeks and was fired after he gave a profanity-laden interview to The New Yorker, claiming Bannon was trying to “suck his own cock.”

Trump Jr. said Scaramucci “pretty much nailed it” with his comments on Bannon.

Minus the foul language The Mooch pretty much nailed it. https://t.co/lVLP3p4XPT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

He later claimed he read the comments section on Breitbart, Bannon’s far-right news outlet, and said the media executive has “nothing” left if he loses Breitbart readers.

Wow, Just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with . . . umm, nothing. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Trump Jr.’s tweet came just after his father effectively cut ties with Bannon amid reports that Bannon publicly attacked Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump Jr.

In an excerpt from author Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon apparently told Wolff that the Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr., Kushner and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was “treasonous.”