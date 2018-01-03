TPM Livewire

Bannon Says Trump Tower Meeting Was ‘Treasonous’ And ‘Unpatriotic’

PIN-IT
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published January 3, 2018 9:44 am

At least one member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle believes Donald Trump Jr. was wrong to set up the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Steve Bannon told author Michael Wolff that the meeting was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” according to The Guardian. Wolff spoke to Bannon for a book out next week titled “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which The Guardian obtained early.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon told Wolff in reference to the Trump Tower meeting, per The Guardian.

Bannon did not officially join the Trump campaign until about two months after that meeting.

He told Wolff that if the Trump campaign wanted to set up such a meeting, it should take place “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people.”

Bannon also predicted that special counsel Robert Mueller would focus on money laundering and would snag Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” he told Wolff, according to The Guardian.

“This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner,” he added, per The Guardian. “It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon Says Trump Tower Meeting Was 'Treasonous' And 'Unpatriotic' 17 seconds ago

At least one member of President Donald Trump's inner circle believes Donald Trump Jr....

Jones Breaks Tradition, Chooses Biden As Escort For Swearing-In 33 minutes ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden will escort Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) to his swearing-in...

Lawyer For Roy Moore's Son Says He Voted For Doug Jones 42 minutes ago

Kayla Moore infamously attempted to defend her husband against accusations that he is anti-Semitic...

Firm That Funded Trump Dossier Urges Congress To Release Testimony about 1 hours ago

The founders of Fusion GPS, the firm that compiled the dossier alleging ties between...

Next Week: Trump Vows To Announce The Fakest Of the ‘Fake News Media’ about 2 hours ago

“Stay Tuned!” On Monday, President Donald Trump plans to make his consistent disdain for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.