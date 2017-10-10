TPM Livewire

Trump Picks On Jemele Hill After She Suggested Cowboys Advertiser Boycott

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump pauses as he answers a question from the media as he arrives at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from Florida after viewing damage from Hurricane Irma. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 10, 2017 10:33 am

President Donald Trump attacked ESPN anchor Jemele Hill Tuesday, one day after the network suspended Hill for two weeks for tweets regarding the movement by some NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

On Sunday, Hill said Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones’ threat to bench players who disrespected the American flag “has created a problem for his players.” She also said fans could protest Jones’ threat by boycotting his advertisers.

The White House has picked on Hill before.

After she was previously disciplined by ESPN for calling Trump a white supremacist, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the commenta fireable offense by ESPN.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Picks On Jemele Hill After She Suggested Cowboys Advertiser Boycott 11 seconds ago

President Donald Trump attacked ESPN anchor Jemele Hill Tuesday, one day after the network...

Bannon: 'We're Declaring War On The Republican Establishment' 12 minutes ago

After calling on Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) to resign over his criticism of President...

Orrin Hatch May Face Primary Challenge From Mike Lee's Former Chief Of Staff 33 minutes ago

Sen. Mike Lee's (R-UT) former chief of staff is gearing up for a possible...

Tennessee GOPer Hits Back At Corker: The Senate Is An 'Adult Day Care Center' 58 minutes ago

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), a candidate for governor in Tennessee, was not pleased with...

Trump Says NYT Made Corker 'Sound A Fool' With Interview about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the New York Times of setting up Sen....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.