Trump Picks On Jemele Hill After She Suggested Cowboys Advertiser Boycott

President Donald Trump attacked ESPN anchor Jemele Hill Tuesday, one day after the network suspended Hill for two weeks for tweets regarding the movement by some NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

On Sunday, Hill said Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones’ threat to bench players who disrespected the American flag “has created a problem for his players.” She also said fans could protest Jones’ threat by boycotting his advertisers.

Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

No, I think the Cowboy fans — the paying customers — need to pick up this fight. Don't look to Dez or Dak. YOU do it. https://t.co/f9YjZFgGGt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Don't ask Dak, Dez & other Cowboys players to protest. A more powerful statement is if you stop watching and buying their merchandise. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

The White House has picked on Hill before.

After she was previously disciplined by ESPN for calling Trump a white supremacist, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the comment “a fireable offense by ESPN.”