Trump Reacts To Hurricane Irma: ‘No Rest For The Weary!’

Max Garcia of Miami, waits in a line since dawn to purchase plywood sheets at a Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday Sept. 6, 2017. Florida residents are preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 10:06 am

President Donald Trump exclaimed at the size of Hurricane Irma Wednesday morning, remarking on Twitter that there was “No rest for the weary!” for federal disaster workers.

On Tuesday, Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, freeing up federal resources for disaster relief efforts.

Hurricane Harvey battered Houston with its most extreme rain event in history roughly two weeks before Irma’s potential landfall in Florida this weekend. The storm is currently battering the Caribbean.

Though Trump called Irma the “largest ever recorded in the Atlantic,” some meteorologists have actually referred to it as the strongest such storm. Its winds have reached 185 mph, according to several reports. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 was 1,000 miles in diameter, larger than Irma.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
