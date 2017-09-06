Trump Reacts To Hurricane Irma: ‘No Rest For The Weary!’

President Donald Trump exclaimed at the size of Hurricane Irma Wednesday morning, remarking on Twitter that there was “No rest for the weary!” for federal disaster workers.

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

On Tuesday, Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, freeing up federal resources for disaster relief efforts.

Hurricane Harvey battered Houston with its most extreme rain event in history roughly two weeks before Irma’s potential landfall in Florida this weekend. The storm is currently battering the Caribbean.

Though Trump called Irma the “largest ever recorded in the Atlantic,” some meteorologists have actually referred to it as the strongest such storm. Its winds have reached 185 mph, according to several reports. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 was 1,000 miles in diameter, larger than Irma.