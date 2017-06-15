TPM Livewire

Trump Visits Scalise In Hospital After GOP Baseball Practice Shooting

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walks to their vehicle after visiting MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La. was taken after being shot in Alexandria, Va., during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Published June 15, 2017 7:53 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night visited Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is being treated in a Washington, D.C. hospital for injuries sustained when he was shot in the hip at a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning.

Melania Trump accompanied the President to the visit at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, according to the White House pool report. They also visited Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, who was also injured in the Wednesday shooting, and brought bouquets of white flowers for both victims, per the pool report.

White House Press Secretary told the pool reporter that Trump sat at Scalise’s bedside and also spoke with the congressman’s wife and doctors.

Scalise was in critical condition as of Wednesday night. He had surgery on Wednesday, as well as blood transfusions, and he will require additional operations, according to an update from the hospital. He was one of at least five people hospitalized after the shooting.



Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Most Popular

