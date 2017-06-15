Trump Visits Scalise In Hospital After GOP Baseball Practice Shooting

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night visited Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is being treated in a Washington, D.C. hospital for injuries sustained when he was shot in the hip at a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning.

Melania Trump accompanied the President to the visit at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, according to the White House pool report. They also visited Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, who was also injured in the Wednesday shooting, and brought bouquets of white flowers for both victims, per the pool report.

White House Press Secretary told the pool reporter that Trump sat at Scalise’s bedside and also spoke with the congressman’s wife and doctors.

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Scalise was in critical condition as of Wednesday night. He had surgery on Wednesday, as well as blood transfusions, and he will require additional operations, according to an update from the hospital. He was one of at least five people hospitalized after the shooting.