Trump Gloats About GOP Special Election Wins In Georgia And Beyond

After Republican Karen Handel decisively defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Georgia special election, President Donald Trump published a series of tweets bragging about Republican wins.

Trump reveled in the fact that Democrats spent millions trying to make the House races competitive but ultimately came up short.

Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Republicans won special elections for House seats representing in Georgia, South Carolina, Montana, and Kansas this year.