TPM Livewire

Trump Gloats About GOP Special Election Wins In Georgia And Beyond

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published June 21, 2017 9:43 am

After Republican Karen Handel decisively defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Georgia special election, President Donald Trump published a series of tweets bragging about Republican wins.

Trump reveled in the fact that Democrats spent millions trying to make the House races competitive but ultimately came up short.

Republicans won special elections for House seats representing in Georgia, South Carolina, Montana, and Kansas this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Gloats About GOP Special Election Wins In Georgia And Beyond 8 seconds ago

After Republican Karen Handel decisively defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Georgia special election,...

Polls Close In Georgia's Special Congressional Election about 15 hours ago

Polls in Georgia closed at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday for the special election to...

McCain: I Haven't Seen The Health Care Bill, But I'm Sure Russia Has about 17 hours ago

Despite word from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that a draft of the...

Trump: Despite China's 'Help With North Korea, It Has Not Worked Out' about 18 hours ago

President Donald Trump engaged in an astounding bit of Twitter diplomacy Tuesday, saying abruptly...

Spicer On Reports Of A Search For His Replacement: ‘I’m Right Here’ about 19 hours ago

In his first on-camera press briefing in eight days, White House press secretary Sean...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.