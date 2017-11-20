TPM Livewire

POTUS Hits Flake After Senator Worries GOP Will Become Party Of Moore, Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House for a trip to Asia, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published November 20, 2017 6:55 am

After Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) was caught worrying out loud that the GOP would become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, the President lashed out at Flake on Twitter, calling the senator “unelectable.”

Trump claimed that Flake knew his comments were live but misspelled “mic,” a shorthand for microphone.

The President also suggested Flake would vote against the Republican tax cut legislation, though the senator has not come out against the bill. A spokesman for Flake, Jason Samuels, confirmed on Twitter Sunday night that Flake has not yet decided how he will vote on the bill.

On Friday night, Flake was caught on a live microphone telling Mesa Mayor John Giles, “If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast.”

Flake’s comments should not come as a surprise, however. When he announced he would not seek re-election to his Senate seat, he tore into Trump and the Republican party in a speech on the Senate floor.

