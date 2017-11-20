POTUS Hits Flake After Senator Worries GOP Will Become Party Of Moore, Trump

After Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) was caught worrying out loud that the GOP would become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, the President lashed out at Flake on Twitter, calling the senator “unelectable.”

Trump claimed that Flake knew his comments were live but misspelled “mic,” a shorthand for microphone.

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

The President also suggested Flake would vote against the Republican tax cut legislation, though the senator has not come out against the bill. A spokesman for Flake, Jason Samuels, confirmed on Twitter Sunday night that Flake has not yet decided how he will vote on the bill.

For the record – Senator @JeffFlake is still reviewing the #TaxReform bill on its merits. How he votes on it will have nothing to do with the president. https://t.co/DHCrjlVF44 — Jason Samuels (@Jason_Samuels) November 20, 2017

On Friday night, Flake was caught on a live microphone telling Mesa Mayor John Giles, “If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast.”

Flake’s comments should not come as a surprise, however. When he announced he would not seek re-election to his Senate seat, he tore into Trump and the Republican party in a speech on the Senate floor.