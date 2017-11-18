TPM Livewire

Flake On Hot Mic: If GOP Becomes Party Of Moore And Trump, ‘We Are Toast’

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published November 18, 2017 4:21 pm

Senator Jeff Flake (R-NV) isn’t beating around the bush.

The Nevada senator was caught telling Mesa Mayor John Giles on a live mic, “If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast” during a Friday night event.

Apparently having zero regrets about his remark, Flake tweeted on Saturday, “No news here. I’ve been saying this to anyone who will listen.”

It’s true that Flake has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, one of very few within the Republican party, which culminated in a withering retirement speech aimed at the party leader on October 24.

“When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ What are we going to say?” he asked. “Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough.”

In response to the speech, the White House said Flake’s retirement is “probably a good move.”

Flake has also spoken out against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces a growing number of accusations alleging sexual assault and misconduct with teenage girls.

“Just to be clear. If the choice is between Roy Moore and a Democrat, I would run to the polling place to vote for the Democrat,” Flake tweeted.

Watch the video of the hot mic moment below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera




