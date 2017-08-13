WH: ‘Of Course’ Trump Condemns White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis (He Hasn’t)

The White House on Sunday claimed “of course” President Donald Trump included white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups in his statement condemning violence at a rally in Charlottesville, though Trump did not refer to any of those movements in his remarks.

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred,” a White House spokesperson told TPM by email. “Of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups.”

Trump did not include any of those movements in his remarks on Saturday after violence broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and did not send out any signature follow-up tweets to that effect.

He called the clashes an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” but did not offer further specificity on that front.

Trump on Sunday remained on a “working vacation” at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.