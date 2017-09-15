TPM Livewire

Trump Hits ESPN In Angry Tweet Days After Anchor Calls Him A ‘Bigot’

President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation for a national day of prayer to occur on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 15, 2017 8:13 am

President Donald Trump on Friday morning blasted ESPN and called on the sports network to apologize for its “untruth” in an apparent reference to the anchor who called Trump a bigot earlier in the week.

Under fire from a member of the media, Trump lashed out at ESPN, claiming that its politics have caused its financial decline, a frequent attack line of the President when he feels ridiculed by the press.

On Monday, ESPN host Jemele Hill published a series of tweets calling Trump a “bigot” and “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

Asked about Hill’s comments Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the ESPN anchor should be fired over her comments.

Hill then apologized for the way her tweets were portrayed and the network accepted her apology late Wednesday.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
