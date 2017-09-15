Trump Hits ESPN In Angry Tweet Days After Anchor Calls Him A ‘Bigot’

President Donald Trump on Friday morning blasted ESPN and called on the sports network to apologize for its “untruth” in an apparent reference to the anchor who called Trump a bigot earlier in the week.

Under fire from a member of the media, Trump lashed out at ESPN, claiming that its politics have caused its financial decline, a frequent attack line of the President when he feels ridiculed by the press.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

On Monday, ESPN host Jemele Hill published a series of tweets calling Trump a “bigot” and “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

Asked about Hill’s comments Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the ESPN anchor should be fired over her comments.

Hill then apologized for the way her tweets were portrayed and the network accepted her apology late Wednesday.