Trump Defends Admin Response In Puerto Rico, Slams Media Coverage

In a series of tweets Thursday night and Friday morning, President Donald Trump touted his administration’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico after two hurricanes tore through the island and bashed the media coverage of the federal government’s recovery effort so far.

Trump claimed that the media was not covering his administration’s efforts “fairly” and boasted that Puerto Rico’s governor told him he was pleased with the federal government’s response so far.

FEMA & First Responders are doing a GREAT job in Puerto Rico. Massive food & water delivered. Docks & electric grid dead. Locals trying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2017

…really hard to help but many have lost their homes. Military is now on site and I will be there Tuesday. Wish press would treat fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2017

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: "The Administration and the President, every time we've spoken, they've delivered…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2017

…The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2017

The administration has come under fire for the way federal officials have described the recovery efforts given that nearly the entire island is without power and residents there have struggled to get food.

Trump has consistently boasted about the administration’s efforts and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke described the situation as a “good news story.” The San Juan mayor also blasted Trump for tweets mentioning Puerto Rico’s debt instead of focusing solely on recovery efforts.

Some lawmakers in Congress criticized Trump for initially declining to waive a law that restricts shipping between American ports to American ships, though the administration waived the law Thursday.