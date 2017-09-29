TPM Livewire

Trump Defends Admin Response In Puerto Rico, Slams Media Coverage

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
In a series of tweets Thursday night and Friday morning, President Donald Trump touted his administration’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico after two hurricanes tore through the island and bashed the media coverage of the federal government’s recovery effort so far.

Trump claimed that the media was not covering his administration’s efforts “fairly” and boasted that Puerto Rico’s governor told him he was pleased with the federal government’s response so far.

The administration has come under fire for the way federal officials have described the recovery efforts given that nearly the entire island is without power and residents there have struggled to get food.

Trump has consistently boasted about the administration’s efforts and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke described the situation as a “good news story.” The San Juan mayor also blasted Trump for tweets mentioning Puerto Rico’s debt instead of focusing solely on recovery efforts.

Some lawmakers in Congress criticized Trump for initially declining to waive a law that restricts shipping between American ports to American ships, though the administration waived the law Thursday.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
