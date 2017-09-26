TPM Livewire

San Juan Mayor Responds To Trump: ‘You Don’t Put Debt Above People’

PIN-IT
AP
By Published September 26, 2017 11:01 am

The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico asked President Trump on Tuesday to focus on the people in crisis in the U.S. territory instead of Puerto Rico’s debt.

After being criticized for obsessing over NFL protests instead of the devastation in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Maria, Trump finally tweeted about the crisis Monday night, but seemingly blamed the U.S. territory’s debt and “broken infrastructure” for the widespread wreckage.

“Texas and Florida are doing great, but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure and massive debt, is in deep trouble,” he tweeted, saying the electrical grid was already in “terrible shape” and mentioning the “billions” the territory owes Wall Street.

In response, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz asked Trump to treat hurricane relief and Puerto Rico’s debt as “two different issues.”

With all due respect, these are two different topics,” she said on CNN’s “New Day” Tuesday morning. “One topic is the massive debt, which we know we have and it’s been dealt with. But you don’t put debt above people, you put people above debt. So, what we are asking for and what — what I’m asking for, and this is my comment, nobody else’s comment — is let’s deal with the two issues in a separate way.”

She said the U.S. has a “moral imperative” to help out the islands, which she described as being in “dire need”

When somebody is in need, when somebody is in dire need, when somebody is in a life or death situation, there’s a human, moral imperative to deal with that situation first and then deal with any other situations coming your way,” she said, calling the situation a “humanitarian crisis.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Politico: Price Visited Family Members, Longtime Friends On Private Jet Trips about 2 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price traveled by private jet for trips where...

Report: Sean Spicer Is Latest Member Of Trump's Cohort To Lawyer Up about 3 hours ago

Sean Spicer is the latest former official in President Trum's orbit to retain a personal...

GOP Rep. Says 'If It Wasn't Sexist' He'd Call His Female Colleagues 'Eye Candy' about 6 hours ago

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, on Tuesday said...

Trump: ‘I’ll Fix The Mess’ That Is North Korea about 6 hours ago

Repeating his rhetoric that the U.S. is “totally prepared” to take military action against North Korea...

Despite Flurry Of Tweets, Trump Says He's 'Not At All' Preoccupied With NFL about 7 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that he was not "preoccupied" with NFL players and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.