CBO To Study Impact Of Trump’s Threat To Cut Off Obamacare Payments

Amid ongoing uncertainty about President Trump’s will-he-or-won’t he dance regarding Obamacare’s cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office announced Friday that they will release a report next week on the impact of cutting off those payments.

A survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation published earlier this week found that the mere threat from the president to terminate the multi-billion dollar payments to insurers, which subsidize their coverage of people with severe health needs, is already pushing insurers to hike their rates by double digits.

Also this week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will push back the August deadline for insurers to file their rates for 2018 until early September, which some are taking as an ominous sign that Trump does intend to cut off the CSR payments.