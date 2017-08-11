TPM Livewire

CBO To Study Impact Of Trump's Threat To Cut Off Obamacare Payments

Amid ongoing uncertainty about President Trump’s will-he-or-won’t he dance regarding Obamacare’s cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office announced Friday that they will release a report next week on the impact of cutting off those payments.

A survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation published earlier this week found that the mere threat from the president to terminate the multi-billion dollar payments to insurers, which subsidize their coverage of people with severe health needs, is already pushing insurers to hike their rates by double digits.

Also this week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will push back the August deadline for insurers to file their rates for 2018 until early September, which some are taking as an ominous sign that Trump does intend to cut off the CSR payments.

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
