TPM Livewire

Trump Acknowledges Russian Meddling, Blames Obama Admin. For ‘No Action’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 24, 2017 5:35 pm

President Donald Trump acknowledged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and criticized the Obama administration for not doing more to respond to it on Friday night and again Saturday afternoon.

The comments seemed to be in reference to a lengthy Washington Post report Friday on the decision-making process behind the Obama administration’s response to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly hedged on whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election, frequently dismissing the story entirely and saying Democrats were using it as an excuse for Hillary Clinton’s loss in the presidential race.

The U.S. intelligence community on Oct. 7 accused Russia of hacking into the email systems of “US political organizations,” but did not say the effort was made to aide Donald Trump or hurt Hillary Clinton. A declassified intelligence community report released Jan. 6 asserted: “We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

In December, the Obama administration closed two Russian diplomatic compounds and expelled 35 Russian diplomats, in addition to imposing limited new sanctions.

Among other things, the Post reported Friday that the Obama administration had received in intelligence in August 2016 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally ordered a campaign to hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances in the 2016, and to help Donald Trump’s.

“It is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend,” one unnamed former senior Obama administration official “involved in White House deliberations on Russia” told the Post, referring to the Obama administration’s response to the hacking campaign. “I feel like we sort of choked.”

While Trump wondered on Twitter Saturday if the Obama administration had not done more to counter Russia because “[t]hey didn’t want to hurt Hillary,” according to the Post, Obama’s concerns may have been the opposite: The administration was hesitant to appear as though they were intervening in the election on Clinton’s behalf, and against Trump, the Post reported.

By then, Trump already spoke frequently of a “rigged” election.

Asked Wednesday why it took “the administration so long to make a public statement that a foreign adversary was trying to influence the American election,” former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified: “One of the candidates, as you’ll recall, was predicting that the election was going to be rigged in some way. And so we were concerned that by making the statement, we might in and of itself be challenging the integrity of the election process itself.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Acknowledges Russian Meddling, Blames Obama Admin. For 'No Action' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump acknowledged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and criticized the Obama...

Hillary Clinton: GOP Is ‘Death Party’ If O’Care Repeal Bill Passes about 7 hours ago

Hillary Clinton criticized Republicans' effort to repeal Obamacare on Friday, calling the GOP "the...

GOP Sen. Says Sanders Accused O’Care Repeal Supporters Of Murder about 9 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) on Friday said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had accused supporters of Senate...

Defending Senate Repeal Effort, Trump Trashes Obamacare about 11 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal by arguing against the...

Spicer Condemns Violent Rhetoric After Adviser Who Said Clinton Should Be Shot Visits WH about 1 days ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said comments about President Donald Trump’s assassination were...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.