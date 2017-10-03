TPM Livewire

Trump Tells Struggling Puerto Ricans To ‘Give Us More Help’

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published October 3, 2017 10:18 am

President Donald Trump continued his streak of criticizing the people of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after a Category 4 hurricane pummeled the island and left much of its infrastructure severely damaged, and its residents in distress.

Before leaving to visit Puerto Rico, Trump took questions from reporters Tuesday morning, one of whom asked about mayor of San Juan.

After Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz criticized the federal government’s hurricane response, Trump said people on the island “want everything to be done for them” and said his critics were “politically motivated ingrates.” The mayor said in kind that her priority was saving lives.

“I think she’s come back a long way,” Trump said of Mayor Cruz. “And I think it’s now acknowledged what a great job we’ve done.”

“In Texas and in Florida, we get an ‘A+’, and I’ll tell you what, I think we’ve done just as good in Puerto Rico and it’s actually a much tougher situation,” he continued.

According to Bloomberg, “almost all” private homes and businesses were without power as of Monday and half the island was still without access to water and sewage treatment.

Trump on Tuesday criticized Puerto Rico’s truck drivers — many of whom, like all Puerto Ricans, were devastated by the destructive storm and are out of reach of traditional communication methods. Relief supplies have trickled slowly throughout Puerto Rico, due in part to the shortage of drivers but also due to the island’s devastated infrastructure. Puerto Rico also faces a shortage of diesel fuel, CNN reported.

Trump incorrectly claimed that the island’s roads have been cleared.

“Now the roads are cleared, communication is starting to come back, we need their truck drivers,” he said. “Their drivers have to start driving trucks. We have to do that, so at a local level they have to give us more help.”

He congratulated “first responders, the military, FEMA” for their “incredible job” and thanked Puerto Rico’s governor. “He has said we have done an incredible job, and that’s the truth,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, according to CBS News’ David Begnaud, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Puerto Rico needs “more help.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer: 'Boggles The Mind' For Trump To Complain About PR's Hurricane Costs 13 minutes ago

Alice Ollstein contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tore...

Ryan Reportedly Urged White House Not To Fire Tom Price 37 minutes ago

Shortly before the White House announced that Tom Price would resign from his role...

GOP Sen. Says Trump Wants Congress To Protect Only Current DACA Recipients about 1 hours ago

After dining with President Donald Trump on Monday night, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said...

Office Of Special Counsel Reprimands Haley For Endorsing GOP Candidate about 2 hours ago

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) on Tuesday reprimanded United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for violating...

NBC: Vegas Suspect Wired $100,000 To Girlfriend’s Home Country Last Week about 2 hours ago

Stephen Paddock, the man accused of killing 59 people and injuring more than 500...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.