Trump Attacks Critics Of Puerto Rico Aid Effort: ‘Politically Motivated Ingrates’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Florida to meet with first responders and people impacted by Hurricane Irma, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 1, 2017 8:46 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his attacks on “politically motivated ingrates” he claimed failed to recognize the United States’ relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

“Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,” Trump tweeted, “people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military.”

He called the situation on the island, which suffered widespread devastation after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, “almost impossible.”

“We have done a great job,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to the Governor of P.R. and to all of those who are working so closely with our First Responders.”

Trump on Saturday blasted San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, whom he accused of “poor leadership ability,” as well as “others in Puerto Rico” who Trump claimed “want everything to be done for them.”

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he tweeted.

Cruz on Friday pushed back on Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s characterization of recovery efforts in Puerto Rico as a “good news story.”

“Maybe from where she’s standing it’s a good news story,” Cruz said. “When you are drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story. When you have to pull people down from their buildings — I’m sorry, but that really upsets me and frustrates me.”

On Saturday, she tweeted, “The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our “true colors”. We cannot be distracted by anything else.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
