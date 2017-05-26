TPM Livewire

Trump Congratulates Montana GOPer Greg Gianforte On ‘Great Win’

Evan Vucci/AP
Published May 26, 2017 9:31 am

President Donald Trump briefly congratulated Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte during his trip abroad Friday.

“Great win in Montana,” he told news photographers, according to a pool report.

Vice President Mike Pence added his congratulations on Twitter

Gianforte won the special election to the fill the seat of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Thursday night, just a day after allegedly body slamming Guardian reported Ben Jacobs for asking questions about the GOP’s health bill.

Gianforte’s campaign originally contradicted the reporter’s account of the assault, blaming “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist” for creating “this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.”

At his victory party, however, Gianforte issued a vague apology.

“Last night I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back,” he said. “And I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have treated that reporter that way, and for that, I’m sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
