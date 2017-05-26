Trump Congratulates Montana GOPer Greg Gianforte On ‘Great Win’

President Donald Trump briefly congratulated Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte during his trip abroad Friday.
“Great win in Montana,” he told news photographers, according to a pool report.
Vice President Mike Pence added his congratulations on Twitter
Congrats @GregForMontana on great win & gracious speech. Look forward to having you help @realDonaldTrump #MAGA. https://t.co/xvHGuP46Xu
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) May 26, 2017
Gianforte’s campaign originally contradicted the reporter’s account of the assault, blaming “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist” for creating “this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.”
At his victory party, however, Gianforte issued a vague apology.
“Last night I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back,” he said. “And I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have treated that reporter that way, and for that, I’m sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.”
This post has been updated.