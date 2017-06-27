Trump Pounces On News That 3 CNN Staffers Resigned Following Retraction

President Donald Trump quickly latched onto the news that three CNN employees resigned after the network had to retract a story about the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe.

Trump published a tweet early Tuesday morning blasting CNN as “fake news.”

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

CNN published a report Thursday that the Senate Intelligence Committee was looking into a Russian investment fund, citing one anonymous source. Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump’s transition team, met with the chief executive of the fund earlier this year. CNN retracted the story late Friday, saying that the story did not meet the network’s editorial standards.

The network then announced Monday that the reporter who wrote the story and two editors would resign.