TPM Livewire

Trump Pounces On News That 3 CNN Staffers Resigned Following Retraction

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 27, 2017 7:11 am

President Donald Trump quickly latched onto the news that three CNN employees resigned after the network had to retract a story about the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe.

Trump published a tweet early Tuesday morning blasting CNN as “fake news.”

CNN published a report Thursday that the Senate Intelligence Committee was looking into a Russian investment fund, citing one anonymous source. Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump’s transition team, met with the chief executive of the fund earlier this year. CNN retracted the story late Friday, saying that the story did not meet the network’s editorial standards.

The network then announced Monday that the reporter who wrote the story and two editors would resign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Pounces On News That 3 CNN Staffers Resigned Following Retraction 4 seconds ago

President Donald Trump quickly latched onto the news that three CNN employees resigned after...

Reports: Kushner Adds Defense Lawyer To His Team For Federal Russia Probe about 12 hours ago

Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has added a...

Collins: CBO's Score Of Obamacare Repeal Is 'Obviously Not A Positive' about 13 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday said the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office's report that millions...

McConnell: CBO Estimate That Millions Would Lose Coverage Is Actually Good about 13 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday hailed the Congressional Budget Office's analysis...

Senate Democrats Rip GOP's O'Care Repeal Bill After Bombshell CBO Report about 13 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Monday read Republicans the riot act over the Congressional Budget Office's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.