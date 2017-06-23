CNN: Senate Is Investigating Russian Fund Tied To Trump Associates

The Senate Intelligence Committee is looking into a $10 billion Russian investment fund managed by a Kremlin-run bank tied to several Trump associates, CNN reported Friday.

A congressional source told CNN that lawmakers are investigating the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is overseen by the state-run Vnesheconombank, whose CEO met with White House adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in December. Both the bank and fund have been under U.S. sanction since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Kushner’s December meeting is a focus for congressional and federal investigators looking into inappropriate contacts between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign, as is a Jan. 16 meeting between the RDIF’s chief executive and Anthony Scaramucci (pictured at Davos in January), a Trump campaign adviser and member of the transition team’s executive committee.

As CNN reported, Scaramucci met with Kirill Dmitriev, the fund’s chief executive, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland just four days before Trump’s inauguration. Congressional investigators reportedly want to know if they discussed lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia—a policy shift for which Dmitriev has strenuously advocated, according to CNN.

A spokeswoman for RDIF told CNN that they did not, though she declined to describe the conversation. Scaramucci also told the network that “there is nothing there.”

Dmitriev “came over to say hello in a restaurant, and I was cordial,” Scaramucci said in an email to CNN.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that federal investigators are looking into all interactions between Trump, his associates and Vnesheconombank.