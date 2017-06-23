TPM DC In it, but not of it.

CNN: Senate Is Investigating Russian Fund Tied To Trump Associates

PIN-IT
Laurent Gillieron/Keystone
By Published June 23, 2017 11:24 am
Views

The Senate Intelligence Committee is looking into a $10 billion Russian investment fund managed by a Kremlin-run bank tied to several Trump associates, CNN reported Friday.

A congressional source told CNN that lawmakers are investigating the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is overseen by the state-run Vnesheconombank, whose CEO met with White House adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in December. Both the bank and fund have been under U.S. sanction since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Kushner’s December meeting is a focus for congressional and federal investigators looking into inappropriate contacts between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign, as is a Jan. 16 meeting between the RDIF’s chief executive and Anthony Scaramucci (pictured at Davos in January), a Trump campaign adviser and member of the transition team’s executive committee.

As CNN reported, Scaramucci met with Kirill Dmitriev, the fund’s chief executive, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland just four days before Trump’s inauguration. Congressional investigators reportedly want to know if they discussed lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia—a policy shift for which Dmitriev has strenuously advocated, according to CNN.

A spokeswoman for RDIF told CNN that they did not, though she declined to describe the conversation. Scaramucci also told the network that “there is nothing there.”

Dmitriev “came over to say hello in a restaurant, and I was cordial,” Scaramucci said in an email to CNN.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that federal investigators are looking into all interactions between Trump, his associates and Vnesheconombank.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: CIA Intel Showed Putin Directly Ordered Operation To Get Trump Elected 55 minutes ago

Intelligence obtained by the CIA last summer found that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered...

Report: Trump Blames His WH Counsel For Failing To Contain Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump is reportedly blaming one of his most loyal Washington hands for...

GOP Sen.: Assessing O’Care Repeal Bill Depends On How You Define ‘Better’ about 1 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) expressed his support for the Senate Republicans' Obamacare repeal bill...

WaPo: Trump Starts His Days On Russia Probe With Outside Legal Team about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump has started talking to his outside legal team in the morning...

Trump Suggests His 'Tapes' Threat Influenced Comey's Testimony about 3 hours ago

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" that aired Friday morning, President Donald Trump...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.