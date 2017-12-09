Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News’ CNN, ‘Fraudster’ ABC In Florida Rally, Tweets

“[The media has] been apologizing left and right,” Trump said during his campaign rally in Florida Friday night.

So began Trump’s first whack at responding to CNN’s major correction to a report on an email pointing Trump and top aides to hacked documents released by WikiLeaks prior to their publication.

“[CNN] should have been apologizing for the last two years,” Trump said amid cheers from the crowd.

Trump didn’t hesitate to throw ABC under the bus as well for “fraudster” Brian Ross’ erroneous report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn, claiming the network should’ve fired the now suspended reporter.

President Trump: "Did you see all the corrections the media has been making? … They never apologize." Posted by Washington Examiner on Friday, December 8, 2017

Trump wasn’t quite done with his latest tirade against the media as his Saturday morning tweets echoed the same sentiment from the night before.

Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday. They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his “mistake”). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

CNN’S slogan is CNN, THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS. Everyone knows this is not true, that this could, in fact, be a fraud on the American Public. There are many outlets that are far more trusted than Fake News CNN. Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

CNN’s Friday afternoon correction came hours after the Washington Post published a report based on a copy of the email obtained by the newspaper’s reporters.

Trump’s latest hit against CNN comes off the heels of speculation surrounding the Dept. Of Justice’s complaint to block AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner (the news network’s parent company) and the network deciding to ditch this year’s White House Christmas party.