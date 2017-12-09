TPM Livewire

Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News’ CNN, ‘Fraudster’ ABC In Florida Rally, Tweets

PIN-IT
Jonathan Bachman/FR170615 AP
By Published December 9, 2017 9:50 am

“[The media has] been apologizing left and right,” Trump said during his campaign rally in Florida Friday night.

So began Trump’s first whack at responding to CNN’s major correction to a report on an email pointing Trump and top aides to hacked documents released by WikiLeaks prior to their publication.

“[CNN] should have been apologizing for the last two years,” Trump said amid cheers from the crowd.

Trump didn’t hesitate to throw ABC under the bus as well for “fraudster” Brian Ross’ erroneous report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn, claiming the network should’ve fired the now suspended reporter.

President Trump: "Did you see all the corrections the media has been making? … They never apologize."

Posted by Washington Examiner on Friday, December 8, 2017

Trump wasn’t quite done with his latest tirade against the media as his Saturday morning tweets echoed the same sentiment from the night before.

CNN’s Friday afternoon correction came hours after the Washington Post published a report based on a copy of the email obtained by the newspaper’s reporters.

Trump’s latest hit against CNN comes off the heels of speculation surrounding the Dept. Of Justice’s complaint to block AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner (the news network’s parent company) and the network deciding to ditch this year’s White House Christmas party.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: Trump's 'Prodigious' TV Watching Habits Are 'Ammunition' For His Tweets 49 minutes ago

A New York Times report Saturday detailed President Donald Trump's complicated relationship with TV...

Dem Rep: Trump Going To MS Museum For 'Wrong Reasons' Such As 'Photo Op' about 3 hours ago

Another lawmaker joins in the chorus of those vehemently opposed to Trump's Saturday visit...

Trump Rails Against 'Fake News' CNN, 'Fraudster' ABC In Florida Rally, Tweets about 5 hours ago

"[The media has] been apologizing left and right," Trump said during his campaign rally...

WaPo: 9th Circuit Judge Accused Of Harassment, Inappropriate Comments about 21 hours ago

The Washington Post reported on Friday on six women — two of them on-the-record...

Reports: Franks Badgered Aides to Allow Him To Impregnate Them For $5 Million about 23 hours ago

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) resigned Friday amid reports he suggested aides have intercourse with...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.