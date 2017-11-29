CNN Reportedly Skipping White House Christmas Party, Trump Celebrates

CNN will skip the White House Christmas party, Politico first reported Tuesday, drawing celebration from the President and his press secretary.

An unnamed CNN spokesperson told Politico: “CNN will not be attending this year’s White House Christmas party.”

“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests,” the spokesperson continued. “We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”

The network did not immediately respond to TPM’s attempt to confirm the story.

President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated the news.

Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time! https://t.co/8zJ3j7g5el — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

The administration’s attacks against CNN and other large news outlets — with the exception of Fox News — have spiked in recent days, most notably on the President’s favorite social media platform.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017