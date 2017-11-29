TPM Livewire

CNN Reportedly Skipping White House Christmas Party, Trump Celebrates

Jim Acosta of CNN waits to do a live shot following the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published November 29, 2017 10:06 am

CNN will skip the White House Christmas party, Politico first reported Tuesday, drawing celebration from the President and his press secretary.

An unnamed CNN spokesperson told Politico: “CNN will not be attending this year’s White House Christmas party.”

“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests,” the spokesperson continued. “We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”

The network did not immediately respond to TPM’s attempt to confirm the story.

President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated the news.

The administration’s attacks against CNN and other large news outlets — with the exception of Fox News — have spiked in recent days, most notably on the President’s favorite social media platform.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
