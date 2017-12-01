TPM Livewire

White House Cancels Trump Photo Op After Flynn News

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Published December 1, 2017 12:40 pm

President Donald Trump had been scheduled invite reporters into the Oval Office on Friday for a photo-op with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

That changed after news broke that Michael Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

According to the Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, reporting as part of the White House press pool:

The pool gathered and walked on to the colonnade at 12:01 for the scheduled pool spray with the Libyan prime minister where we held, waiting to be let into the Oval Office.

At 12:04, we were taken back to the briefing room.

At 12:08, WH spokesperson Lindsey Walters said “There is no pool spray.”

