Michael Flynn: I Made ‘Agreement To Cooperate’ With Mueller Probe

Sipa USA via AP
Published December 1, 2017 11:40 am

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn released a statement Friday after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Flynn acknowledged that he had made an agreement to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Read the full statement below:

After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been an extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of “treason” and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect the decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

