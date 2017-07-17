Trump Campaign Paid $50,000 To Law Firm Representing Trump Jr.

Last month, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign paid $50,000 to the law firm that is now representing his son as Donald Trump Jr. faces questions about his meeting with a Russian lawyer on the premise of receiving incriminating information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

According to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission, the $50,000 was paid to Alan Futerfas’ firm on June 27, which wasn’t long after White House adviser Jared Kushner updated a portion of his security clearance to reflect meetings with foreign officials, including the meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, CNN reported.

The payment was labeled as a “legal consulting” fee, according to CNN, and could be unrelated to the Trump Jr. Russia story. A campaign is allowed to pay the legal fees of someone associated with it, if the legal issue arises out of a campaign.