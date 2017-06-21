TPM Livewire

Johnson: Trump’s ‘Rigged’ Talk Made It Hard To Address Election Interference

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 21, 2017 11:20 am

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Wednesday said the intelligence community had been wary of making a public statement on Russian interference during the 2016 election in part because of then-candidate Donald Trump’s allegations that the outcome would be “rigged.”

“Why did it take the administration so long to make a public statement that a foreign adversary was trying to influence the American election?” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, asked Johnson.

Johnson described the statement as an “unprecedented step” and disputed the notion that the administration delayed in issuing it.

“First, as you know well, we have to carefully consider whether declassifying the information compromises sources and methods,” he said. “Second, there was an ongoing election and many would criticize us for perhaps taking sides in the election.”

While he did not mention Trump by name, Johnson then cited his allegations that the election was going to be “rigged” against him.

“One of the candidates, as you’ll recall, was predicting that the election was going to be rigged in some way,” he said. “And so we were concerned that by making the statement, we might in and of itself be challenging the integrity of the election process itself.”

Nevertheless, Johnson said he was “glad” the administration put out a public statement that a foreign adversary was trying to influence the U.S. election.

“My view is that we needed to do it and we needed do it well before the election to inform the American voters of what we knew and what we saw and it would be unforgivable if we did not pre-election,” he said.

Johnson told Schiff that when the Obama administration finally made a public statement about Russian interference, it was buried by the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, which showed Trump bragging about forcibly grabbing and kissing women.

“I think the larger issue is it did not get the public attention that it should have, frankly, because the same day the press was focused on the release of the ‘Access Hollywood’ video,” he said. “That’s what made our news below the fold news that day.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Chuck Todd Presses GOPer To Defend Secretive ACA Repeal Drafting Process about 8 hours ago

In a tense exchange on Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd pressed a Republican senator to...

Montana Dems Send Gianforte Orange Jumpsuit On First Day In Congress about 9 hours ago

A new House Republican, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter last week, was sent an...

House Oversight Dems To WH: Why Does Kushner Still Have Security Clearance? about 10 hours ago

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus...

Congressional Black Caucus Turns Down Second Trump Meeting, Citing Behavior about 10 hours ago

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down a follow-up meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday,...

Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions about 10 hours ago

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.