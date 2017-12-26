Trump Backer Reports Lewandowski’s Alleged Butt Slap To The DC Police

The DC Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Joy Villa, a singer who accused President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, of slapping her butt at a Trump hotel party last month, filed a police report on Sunday regarding her allegations.

Villa “disclosed she was the victim of a sexual assault,” according to a copy of the report obtained by TPM.

Villa told Politico on Tuesday that she told a DC police detective that she wanted to file a sexual harassment claim, but was told that her allegations fell under the purview of the department’s sex assault unit instead.

“The detective I talked to said that sexual harassment is what happens in the workforce,” she told Politico. “The detective told me, ‘What you describe happened to you is sexual assault.’”

Villa told Politico that she provided the police with the names of two witnesses to the alleged incident.

Politico first reported on Villa’s allegations against Lewandowski last week, after a witness described the incident to a reporter. The singer, who attended the Grammys wearing a dress emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, accused Lewandowski of slapping her twice when a friend of Villa’s introduced the two at a party in November.

Villa did not approach Politico, according to the report, but said Lewandowski’s behavior was “completely demeaning and shocking.”

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” she said.

Villa said she threatened to report Lewandowski for sexual harassment.

“He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector,’” she told Politico. “Then he smacks my ass again.”

On Tuesday, Villa told Politico that she waited to file a report until December because she “feared that it could backfire.”

“Ten times out of ten the woman gets blamed no matter what,” she said.

Villa is not the first person to have filed a claim against Lewandowski for physical misconduct. Former Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields accused Lewandowski in March 2016 of grabbing her arm at a campaign event hard enough to leave bruises.

Lewandowski was charged with simple battery, a charge which was later dropped. Fields resigned from Breitbart News and said the company did not “adequately” stand by her amid her allegations and the subsequent backlash.