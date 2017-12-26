TPM Livewire

Trump Backer Reports Lewandowski’s Alleged Butt Slap To The DC Police

PIN-IT
Mark J. Terrill/AP
By Published December 26, 2017 3:06 pm

The DC Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Joy Villa, a singer who accused President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, of slapping her butt at a Trump hotel party last month, filed a police report on Sunday regarding her allegations.

Villa “disclosed she was the victim of a sexual assault,” according to a copy of the report obtained by TPM.

Villa told Politico on Tuesday that she told a DC police detective that she wanted to file a sexual harassment claim, but was told that her allegations fell under the purview of the department’s sex assault unit instead.

“The detective I talked to said that sexual harassment is what happens in the workforce,” she told Politico. “The detective told me, ‘What you describe happened to you is sexual assault.’”

Villa told Politico that she provided the police with the names of two witnesses to the alleged incident.

Politico first reported on Villa’s allegations against Lewandowski last week, after a witness described the incident to a reporter. The singer, who attended the Grammys wearing a dress emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, accused Lewandowski of slapping her twice when a friend of Villa’s introduced the two at a party in November.

Villa did not approach Politico, according to the report, but said Lewandowski’s behavior was “completely demeaning and shocking.”

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” she said.

Villa said she threatened to report Lewandowski for sexual harassment.

“He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector,’” she told Politico. “Then he smacks my ass again.”

On Tuesday, Villa told Politico that she waited to file a report until December because she “feared that it could backfire.”

“Ten times out of ten the woman gets blamed no matter what,” she said.

Villa is not the first person to have filed a claim against Lewandowski for physical misconduct. Former Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields accused Lewandowski in March 2016 of grabbing her arm at a campaign event hard enough to leave bruises.

Lewandowski was charged with simple battery, a charge which was later dropped. Fields resigned from Breitbart News and said the company did not “adequately” stand by her amid her allegations and the subsequent backlash.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Backer Reports Lewandowski's Alleged Butt Slap To The DC Police about 7 hours ago

The DC Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Joy Villa, a singer who...

Hatch Spox: We're Very In On The Joke, Okay? about 7 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch's (R-UT) office was totally just joking when it tweeted an image...

Trump Re-Ups Claims That Dossier Is 'Bogus,' Citing 'Fox And Friends' Report about 10 hours ago

President Donald Trump was seemingly shocked to learn from "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday...

Trump Backer Accuses Lewandowski Of Unwanted Touching At Trump Hotel In DC about 10 hours ago

Joy Villa, a singer who wore a "Make America Great Again"-emblazoned dress to the...

Congressman Calls For 'Purge' Of DOJ And FBI Ranks From The 'Deep State' about 11 hours ago

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) on Tuesday said the Department of Justice and FBI are...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.